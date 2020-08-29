Turkish soldier killed in southeastern Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish soldier was killed in the southeastern Hakkari province, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Aug. 28.

Infantry Ümit Çıkın, who lost his balance and fell in a position where he was on duty in the Şemdinli district, was killed on Aug. 28, the ministry’s office of press and public relations said in a statement.

The ministry and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar wished Allah's mercy upon him and extended condolences to his family.