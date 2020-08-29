Turkish soldier killed in southeastern Turkey

  • August 29 2020 09:34:34

Turkish soldier killed in southeastern Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish soldier killed in southeastern Turkey

A Turkish soldier was killed in the southeastern Hakkari province, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Aug. 28.

Infantry Ümit Çıkın, who lost his balance and fell in a position where he was on duty in the Şemdinli district, was killed on Aug. 28, the ministry’s office of press and public relations said in a statement.

The ministry and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar wished Allah's mercy upon him and extended condolences to his family.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

    Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

  2. Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

    Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Ankara says EU’s demand to stop activities in E Med ‘out of line'

    Ankara says EU’s demand to stop activities in E Med ‘out of line'

  5. Public furious over shocking explicit content in children’s book

    Public furious over shocking explicit content in children’s book
Recommended
Turkish president, NATO chief discuss E Med on phone

Turkish president, NATO chief discuss E Med on phone
Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med

Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med
Turkish experts identify COVID-19s most mutated genes

Turkish experts identify COVID-19's most mutated genes
Ankara says EU’s demand to stop activities in E Med ‘out of line

Ankara says EU’s demand to stop activities in E Med ‘out of line'
Turkey determined to preserve Idlib de-escalation zone: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey determined to preserve Idlib de-escalation zone: Presidential spokesperson
Video of market vendor getting university admission goes viral

Video of market vendor getting university admission goes viral
WORLD Libyan interior minister suspended after gunmen fire on protesters

Libyan interior minister suspended after gunmen fire on protesters

Libya's U.N.-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) on Aug. 28 said the interior minister had been suspended after militia gunmen fired on peaceful protesters last week.    
ECONOMY Central Bank reserves hit $90.3 bln in July

Central Bank reserves hit $90.3 bln in July

Official reserve assets of the Turkish Central Bank reached $90.3 billion as of end-July, rising 4.5% month-on-month, according to data from the bank on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sign Ecuadorian forward Valencia

Fenerbahçe sign Ecuadorian forward Valencia

Turkish football club Fernerbahçe signed Ecuadorian forward Enner Valencia to a three-year-deal on Aug. .28.