Turkish soldier killed in PKK attack in northern Iraq

ANKARA

A Turkish soldier was killed in a harassment and infiltration attempt by the PKK terrorist organization in a cross-border operation zone in northern Iraq, Defense Ministry announced on March 19.

The written statement said that the PKK terrorists' attempt in the Operation Claw-Lock zone also resulted in the injury of four Turkish soldiers.

Turkish forces “neutralized” six terrorists in the region, according to initial assessments, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terrorist group's hideouts in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, near the Turkish border.