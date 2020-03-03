Turkish soldier killed in northwestern Syria

  • March 03 2020 10:03:33

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
File Photo

A Turkish soldier was killed in an attack by forces of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Idlib province, northwestern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on March 2.

The ministry announced in a tweet that Turkish soldiers who had been sent as reinforcements to Idlib to prevent conflicts had come under artillery fire from regime forces.

It said one Turkish soldier was martyred and another was injured in the attack.

"Turkey retaliated against the attack with full force and regime targets were heavily struck and destroyed,” said the ministry.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar posted a message of condolence on his Twitter account.

"We buried you not in the ground, but in our hearts. Turkey is grateful to you," he said.

Akar said he extended his condolences to the family of the martyr and to the Turkish nation.

