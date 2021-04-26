Turkish soldier killed in northern Iraq

  April 26 2021

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish soldier in northern Iraq was killed when a bomb planted by terrorists went off, the Defense Ministry said on April 25.

The ministry said in a statement that the soldier was martyred in the Operation Pençe-Şimşek area due to the blast from the improvised explosive device (IED).

"We wish Allah's mercy to our heroic martyr, our condolences and patience to his precious family, the Turkish Armed Forces and the nation," the ministry added.

Turkey has launched Operations Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım in northern Iraq’s Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions near Turkey’s borders, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced early on April 24.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said later on April 24 that the operation aims to completely eliminate the terrorist threat along Turkey’s southern borders.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terrorist group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey’s southern border to hide and plot terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

