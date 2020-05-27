Turkish soldier killed in explosion in Syria's Idlib

  • May 27 2020 20:16:00

Turkish soldier killed in explosion in Syria's Idlib

ANKARA
Turkish soldier killed in explosion in Syrias Idlib

A Turkish soldier was killed in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib on May 27 after an explosion along the M4 highway, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“During a road control patrol in the Idlib region, due to an explosion 250 meters south of the search area, and whose cause has not yet been determined, one soldier was wounded and taken to hospital immediately, but was martyred despite all efforts,” the ministry said.

Turkey and Russia brokered a cease-fire in March to halt a three-month Syrian regime's offensive aimed at capturing the province.

Turkey backs some of the opposition groups in Idlib and Russia backs Syria's Bashar al-Assad. The Russia-backed offensive killed hundreds of civilians and displaced nearly a million people.

MOST POPULAR

  1. World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

    World-famous Antalya beach to reopen with unprecedented measures

  2. Yassıada 'Democracy and Freedoms Island' inaugurated

    Yassıada 'Democracy and Freedoms Island' inaugurated

  3. Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

    Nearly 48,000 people violate curfew rules

  4. Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

    Blue waters of Bosphorus turn to turquoise

  5. Health minister says easing restrictions for youth and elderly ‘needs time’

    Health minister says easing restrictions for youth and elderly ‘needs time’
Recommended
Northeast winds turn Bosphorus turquoise

Northeast winds turn Bosphorus turquoise
Virus measures announced for several industries

Virus measures announced for several industries
10 tea pickers test positive for COVID-19 as harvest begins

10 tea pickers test positive for COVID-19 as harvest begins

Health minister says easing restrictions for youth and elderly ‘needs time’

Health minister says easing restrictions for youth and elderly ‘needs time’
Turkey neutralizes 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 10 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Global warming changes biodiversity of Mediterranean Sea

Global warming changes biodiversity of Mediterranean Sea
WORLD Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

Virus expands grip in many areas, as US nears 100,000 deaths

South Korea reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections in weeks on May 27 and India reported another record single-day jump of more than 6,000 cases, as the pandemic expanded its grip across much of the globe.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines, which halted its passenger flights as a result of the coronavirus crisis, may delay the delivery of some Boeing and Airbus planes, its chairman said on May 27.
SPORTS EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

EuroLeague basketball season canceled over pandemic

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball tournaments on May 25 have become the latest major sports events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.