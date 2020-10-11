Turkish soldier killed in clash with terrorists

AĞRI-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish soldier has been killed in a clash between security forces and terrorists in Turkey's eastern Ağrı province, according to security sources.

The clash on Oct. 10 in the rural area in Dogubeyazıt district injured another soldier, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The injured soldier was hospitalized in Ağrı.

The sources added that the operation against the terrorists continues in the region.

Although the statement did not mention any specific terrorist group, Turkish forces have been conducting operations against the PKK terrorist organization in the region for a long time.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.