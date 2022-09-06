Turkish soldier killed as military helicopter crash-lands: Ministry

ANKARA

A Turkish soldier has died as one of the army’s helicopters has suffered an accident during a military operation in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry has announced.

The ministry made a statement on its Twitter account. “At around 23:45 on Sept. 4, a Skorsky-type helicopter in the Operation Claw-Lock zones had to make a crash-landing due to technical reasons during a supply operation.”

“Our heroic comrade Ümit Kesti was martyred,” the ministry said, informing that the other seven personnel in the helicopter were rescued and their states of health are good.

The Claw Operations, which started on May 28, 2019, are the continuation of the cross-border military action previously launched by the Turkish Armed Forces against the PKK in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Meanwhile, the ministry announced that a total of six PKK/YPG terrorists who were preparing to attack the Operation Euphrates Shield, Operation Olive Brach and Operation Peace Spring zones were neutralized.

To clear the region of PKK/YPG terrorists, the Euphrates Shield Operation was conducted in Syria’s Aleppo province between Aug. 24, 2016, and March 29, 2017.

Operation Olive Branch in Afrin and Operation Peace Spring in Aleppo, Hasakah and Raqqa were two of the cross-border operations Türkiye conducted in northern Syria to clear the region of PKK/YPG terrorists.

“Neutralized” is a term used by the Turkish military and officials to indicate terrorists were either killed, wounded, or captured. The ministry ranks those included on the list in five color-coded categories from red (most wanted) to blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.