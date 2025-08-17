Turkish social media platform Next Sosyal tops 1 mln users

Turkish social media platform Next Sosyal tops 1 mln users

ISTANBUL
Turkish social media platform Next Sosyal tops 1 mln users

Turkish social media platform Next Sosyal has surpassed 1 million users, TEKNOFEST Executive Board Chair Selçuk Bayraktar has announced on his account.

“Türkiye's most social platform, NSosyal, has surpassed 1 million users," said Bayraktar, who is also the chair of the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation.

Bayraktar announced that a giveaway will be held for posts made on the #NSosyal platform using the hashtag #NSosyalBenim until Aug. 22, where participants can win prizes such as an electric bicycle, PlayStation, GoPro, Monster computer, tablet, mobile phone, smartwatch, and Bluetooth headphones.

He previously announced the release of the beta version of the platform on July 4.

The platform, developed under the leadership of the T3 Foundation, has gained attention for providing a clean and secure social media experience.

Next Sosyal recently became the most popular free app in the "social network" category on mobile stores.

Since its beta launch, Next Sosyal has grown rapidly, with over 1 million users, demonstrating the potential of local technologies in the social media sector.

Next Sosyal stands out for its AI integration. The Turkish large language model T3 AI, developed in collaboration between the T3 Foundation and Baykar, boosts engagement by responding quickly to user-tagged posts.

In addition, applications developed by young programmers improve the platform's reliability through features such as misinformation detection.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul, Ankaras Çankaya lead Türkiyes socioeconomic ranking

Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking

    Istanbul, Ankara's Çankaya lead Türkiye's socioeconomic ranking

  2. Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

    Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

  3. Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

    Myanmar junta sets Dec 28 poll date despite civil war

  4. China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia

    China slams Germany for 'hyping' regional tensions in Asia

  5. House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

    House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July
Recommended
House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July
Foreign investors increase exposure to Turkish equities

Foreign investors increase exposure to Turkish equities
AJet expands international network with new routes to Spain

AJet expands international network with new routes to Spain
Preparations for 5G tender enter final stage: Minister

Preparations for 5G tender enter final stage: Minister
Games industry hunts for new hit at Gamescom 2025

Games industry hunts for new hit at Gamescom 2025
Singapore’s key exports slip 4.6 percent in July

Singapore’s key exports slip 4.6 percent in July
US taps South Korea and Japan shipbuilding to counter China

US taps South Korea and Japan shipbuilding to counter China
WORLD Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain halts rescue operations in Pakistan

Rain on Monday halted search and rescue operations in northern Pakistan after flash floods that have killed nearly 350 people with around 200 still missing, officials said.

ECONOMY House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

House prices down 0.5 percent in real terms in July

The Residential Property Price Index (RPPI) surged by 32.8 percent year-on-year in nominal terms in July, but fell by 0.5 percent in real terms, according to the Central Bank’s statement on Aug. 18.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿