Turkish social media platform Next Sosyal tops 1 mln users

ISTANBUL

Turkish social media platform Next Sosyal has surpassed 1 million users, TEKNOFEST Executive Board Chair Selçuk Bayraktar has announced on his account.

“Türkiye's most social platform, NSosyal, has surpassed 1 million users," said Bayraktar, who is also the chair of the Board of Trustees of the Türkiye Technology Team Foundation.

Bayraktar announced that a giveaway will be held for posts made on the #NSosyal platform using the hashtag #NSosyalBenim until Aug. 22, where participants can win prizes such as an electric bicycle, PlayStation, GoPro, Monster computer, tablet, mobile phone, smartwatch, and Bluetooth headphones.

He previously announced the release of the beta version of the platform on July 4.

The platform, developed under the leadership of the T3 Foundation, has gained attention for providing a clean and secure social media experience.

Next Sosyal recently became the most popular free app in the "social network" category on mobile stores.

Since its beta launch, Next Sosyal has grown rapidly, with over 1 million users, demonstrating the potential of local technologies in the social media sector.

Next Sosyal stands out for its AI integration. The Turkish large language model T3 AI, developed in collaboration between the T3 Foundation and Baykar, boosts engagement by responding quickly to user-tagged posts.

In addition, applications developed by young programmers improve the platform's reliability through features such as misinformation detection.