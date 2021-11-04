Turkish singers on way to Eurovision on behalf of other countries

  • November 04 2021 07:00:00

Turkish singers on way to Eurovision on behalf of other countries

ISTANBUL
Turkish singers on way to Eurovision on behalf of other countries

Turkey’s decision not to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest this year too has again left the fans disappointed, but some singers of Turkish origin will be competing to be a part of the iconic show on behalf of other countries.

Linet, a well-known name in Turkish pop and Middle Eastern music, has succeeded in entering the next round of “The X Factor Israel,” which will select the country’s representative for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 to be held in Italy.

The Tel Aviv-born singer mesmerized the audience and jury members, including Netta, who won the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest with the song “Toy,” with her impressive performance.

Among competitors in the show is Sapir Saban, a singer from a Sephardic family from Turkey’s Aegean city of İzmir. The 26-year-old was the winner of “The Voice Israel” in 2017.

The four finalists of the X Factor will battle at the Israeli national final for the golden ticket to the international contest.
Meanwhile, Alan Dere, a Turkey-origin singer from Switzerland, has been on the way to representing the country at Eurovision.

Born in La Chaux-de-Fonds, better known as the son of Turkish folk singer Seher Dilovan, the 20-year-old musician participated in the national qualifiers with his song, “Right Person Wrong Time.”

Since Turkey decided to withdraw from the contest in 2013 on the ground that changes in the voting system are unfair, Turkish fans have missed out on feeling the Eurovision spirit in the last nine editions but always kept their hopes alive for the next show. 

Every year rumors surfaced regarding Turkey’s Eurovision come back, but eventually, those rumors were put to rest as officials always refuted them and continued to stick to its decision of not returning to the highly beloved contest.

Like the previous years, rumors surfaced this year too regarding Turkey making a Eurovision comeback, but those rumors were put to rest eventually as officials once again refuted them and continued to stick to their decision of not returning to the highly beloved contest.

ARTS & LIFE Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors

Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

    ‘Cowboys of Istanbul’ meet every week in cafe

  2. Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

    Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death of chief expert at TÜBİTAK

  3. Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

    Top Turkish, Greek officials hold talks in Turkey's capital

  4. Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

    Turkey's annual inflation rate at 19.89% in October

  5. HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener

    HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener
Recommended
Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors

Layers of Yumuktepe Mound to be open to visitors
Dutch museum opens entire collection in world first

Dutch museum opens entire collection in 'world first'
Chris Botti performs at AKM

Chris Botti performs at AKM
‘Healing bowls’ shed light on Turkish medical folklore

‘Healing bowls’ shed light on Turkish medical folklore
Iraq’s Babylon arts festival back after almost 20 years

Iraq’s Babylon arts festival back after almost 20 years
Swan Lake at TİM Show Center

'Swan Lake' at TİM Show Center
WORLD Refugees live in appalling conditions on Lesbos: Journalist

Refugees live in appalling conditions on Lesbos: Journalist

A Greek journalist has revealed the sad plight of refugees who set foot on the island of Lesbos, from getting treated inhumanely to being beaten, mugged and pushed back to Turkish borders.
ECONOMY Türk Telekom’s subsrcipton base expands to 51.4 million

Türk Telekom’s subsrcipton base expands to 51.4 million

The number of Türk Telekom’s subscribers rose to 51.4 million, while the company revised up its revenue, profit and investment forecasts for 2021, according to the company’s third-quarter results announced on Nov. 3.

SPORTS National swimmer bags gold medal at European Championships

National swimmer bags gold medal at European Championships

Turkey’s Viktoria Zeynep Güneş claimed a gold medal at the 2021 European Short Course Swimming Championships on Nov. 2.