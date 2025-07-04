Turkish seniors over 60 return to university through groundbreaking initiative

ISTANBUL

A pioneering educational initiative across 17 cities in Türkiye draws thousands of retirees aged 60 and older back to university classrooms, studying everything from philosophy to Japanese, proving that learning and personal growth have no age limit.

For many, retirement is seen as a time to rest at home.

However, participants in this unique "Renewal University” initiative have challenged that view by choosing to engage actively in learning, creativity and socializing.

The initiative functions as a specialized educational program within several universities across the country.

Founded in 2016 by a leading Turkish gerontology expert Professor İsmail Tufan, it offers older adults the opportunity to stay intellectually, socially and culturally engaged.

Currently, 17 branches operate nationwide, with over 6,300 active students.

Through the initiative, some attended university for the first time, while others rekindled their passion for studying after many years.

Nuray Türker, 72, shares her journey, stating, “After retirement, my life found new meaning through this university program. Over four years as a student, followed by two years of graduate study, I gained knowledge in law, archaeology, philosophy and agriculture, as well as health education tailored to older adults.”

78-year-old Erdal Türker, a retired engineer, noted that joining this university program “granted him a second youth.”

“We studied subjects from art and history to technology and health, enjoying learning without pressure of grades. Social activities enriched our lives with new hobbies and friendships,” he said.

Gülsüm Kuru Atalay, 73, a retired primary school teacher, has been part of the program for eight years.

"We gained knowledge, shared laughter, debated and became friends. Age does not limit learning. I feel I’ve grown a little more every day.”