Turkish seniors over 60 return to university through groundbreaking initiative

Turkish seniors over 60 return to university through groundbreaking initiative

ISTANBUL
Turkish seniors over 60 return to university through groundbreaking initiative

A pioneering educational initiative across 17 cities in Türkiye draws thousands of retirees aged 60 and older back to university classrooms, studying everything from philosophy to Japanese, proving that learning and personal growth have no age limit.

For many, retirement is seen as a time to rest at home.

However, participants in this unique "Renewal University” initiative have challenged that view by choosing to engage actively in learning, creativity and socializing.

The initiative functions as a specialized educational program within several universities across the country.

Founded in 2016 by a leading Turkish gerontology expert Professor İsmail Tufan, it offers older adults the opportunity to stay intellectually, socially and culturally engaged.

Currently, 17 branches operate nationwide, with over 6,300 active students.

Through the initiative, some attended university for the first time, while others rekindled their passion for studying after many years.

Nuray Türker, 72, shares her journey, stating, “After retirement, my life found new meaning through this university program. Over four years as a student, followed by two years of graduate study, I gained knowledge in law, archaeology, philosophy and agriculture, as well as health education tailored to older adults.”

78-year-old Erdal Türker, a retired engineer, noted that joining this university program “granted him a second youth.”

“We studied subjects from art and history to technology and health, enjoying learning without pressure of grades. Social activities enriched our lives with new hobbies and friendships,” he said.

Gülsüm Kuru Atalay, 73, a retired primary school teacher, has been part of the program for eight years.

"We gained knowledge, shared laughter, debated and became friends. Age does not limit learning. I feel I’ve grown a little more every day.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks immediately

Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks 'immediately'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks 'immediately'

    Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks 'immediately'

  2. Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

    Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

  3. Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

    Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

  4. Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

    Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

  5. Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

    Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects
Recommended
Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes

Flight service between Turkish and Syrian capitals resumes
Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel

Türkiye denies claims of $394 mln in exports to Israel
Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects

Türkiye investigating Spotify for anti-competitive effects
Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan
Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police

Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police
İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case

İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case
Erdoğan: No silence on Palestinian cause amid bloodshed

Erdoğan: No silence on Palestinian cause amid bloodshed
WORLD Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks immediately

Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks 'immediately'

Hamas on Friday said it was ready to start talks "immediately" on a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the civil defence agency said Israel's ongoing offensive killed more than 50 people.
ECONOMY Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 94.3 million by the end of 2024, up from 92.2 million a year ago, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿