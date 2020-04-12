Turkish security forces conduct operation against terrorists

MARDİN - Anadolu Agency

AA Photo

The Turkish intelligence agency and army conducted an operation against five terrorists, who were plotting a bomb attack in Turkey, according to a local governorate on April 11.

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT), Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the gendarmerie used mutual technical and psychical surveillance to detect the terrorists who tried to infiltrate Turkey from Syria, a statement by the southeastern Mardin province’s governorate said.

Upon action of local security forces, the terrorists left materials behind and escaped, it added.

Fifteen kilograms (33 pounds) of plastic explosives, 9,200 Syrian pounds ($18), four SIM cards, nine batteries, three improvised explosion ignition switches, and six electronic detonators were found among other materials.

Counter-terrorism operations in the region to provide peace and security are ongoing, the statement added.