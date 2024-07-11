Turkish scientists to start human trials for CCHF vaccine

KAYSERİ

Scientists in Türkiye have achieved a significant milestone in the fight against Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) by successfully completing Phase 1 of their vaccine trial and initiating Phase 2 with human trials, making it the first of its kind globally.

The breakthrough vaccine was developed at the vaccine research center, which also spearheaded the production of Türkovac during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is led by Professor Aykut Özdarendeli and the vaccine continues to be refined at Erciyes University (ERU).

Rector Fatih Altun announced that the Vaccine Research and Development Institute was established to ensure the CCHF vaccine’s ongoing sustainability.

Altun highlighted the urgency brought on by climate change and stated, “New research and discoveries have to continue in the realm of science.”

He emphasized that Phase 1 studies of the CCHF vaccine, addressing the disease that leads to fatalities due to tick bites, especially during the summer months, represent a world-first achievement.

“It is the first vaccine in the world that has completed the first phase related to CCHF virus.”

He explained that after evaluating the Phase 1 results, they will advance to Phase 2, which involves human trials.

“In the second phase, the number of volunteers needs to increase. They will have to voluntarily participate in the process of examining the vaccine,” Altun noted, acknowledging the inherent challenges.

However, he remained optimistic and stated, “Although this seems to be a disadvantage for us, we will also see what results we have achieved in the treatment of blood-related disorders.”

Moving forward, Altun said that according to the results to be obtained, the third phase and its realization with mass production will be on the agenda. The commitment to bringing this life-saving vaccine to the public remains strong, with hopes to deliver it in the near future.