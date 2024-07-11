Turkish scientists to start human trials for CCHF vaccine

Turkish scientists to start human trials for CCHF vaccine

KAYSERİ
Turkish scientists to start human trials for CCHF vaccine

Scientists in Türkiye have achieved a significant milestone in the fight against Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) by successfully completing Phase 1 of their vaccine trial and initiating Phase 2 with human trials, making it the first of its kind globally.

The breakthrough vaccine was developed at the vaccine research center, which also spearheaded the production of Türkovac during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is led by Professor Aykut Özdarendeli and the vaccine continues to be refined at Erciyes University (ERU).

Rector Fatih Altun announced that the Vaccine Research and Development Institute was established to ensure the CCHF vaccine’s ongoing sustainability.

Altun highlighted the urgency brought on by climate change and stated, “New research and discoveries have to continue in the realm of science.”

He emphasized that Phase 1 studies of the CCHF vaccine, addressing the disease that leads to fatalities due to tick bites, especially during the summer months, represent a world-first achievement.

“It is the first vaccine in the world that has completed the first phase related to CCHF virus.”

He explained that after evaluating the Phase 1 results, they will advance to Phase 2, which involves human trials.

“In the second phase, the number of volunteers needs to increase. They will have to voluntarily participate in the process of examining the vaccine,” Altun noted, acknowledging the inherent challenges.

However, he remained optimistic and stated, “Although this seems to be a disadvantage for us, we will also see what results we have achieved in the treatment of blood-related disorders.”

Moving forward, Altun said that according to the results to be obtained, the third phase and its realization with mass production will be on the agenda. The commitment to bringing this life-saving vaccine to the public remains strong, with hopes to deliver it in the near future.

Turkish, scientist ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

    Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

  2. Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes NATO cooperation with Israel

    Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes NATO cooperation with Israel

  3. Delta’s quarterly profits drop despite solid demand

    Delta’s quarterly profits drop despite solid demand

  4. 'We can't wait another year': disaster-hit nations call for climate aid

    'We can't wait another year': disaster-hit nations call for climate aid

  5. Ukrainian convicts take up arms in bid for redemption

    Ukrainian convicts take up arms in bid for redemption
Recommended
Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes NATO cooperation with Israel

Erdoğan says Türkiye opposes NATO cooperation with Israel
Ministry unveils plan to reduce daily water use

Ministry unveils plan to reduce daily water use
Tax inspector arrested in influencer probe

Tax inspector arrested in influencer probe
Türkiye’s population may drop below 50 mln: Expert

Türkiye’s population may drop below 50 mln: Expert
Eastern city seeks global honey branding after EU recognition

Eastern city seeks global honey branding after EU recognition
Expert urges immediate password change after major leakage

Expert urges immediate password change after major leakage
Erdoğan says Türkiye working on Ukraine grain deal revival as NATO summit wraps up

Erdoğan says Türkiye working on Ukraine grain deal revival as NATO summit wraps up
WORLD Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

Hamas calls for independent Palestinian government in post-war Gaza

Hamas is suggesting during ceasefire negotiations that an independent government of non-partisan figures run post-war Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, a member of the Hamas political bureau said Friday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿