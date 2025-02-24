Turkish scientists discover pollution-fighting bacterium

ISTANBUL
A team of researchers has discovered a new bacterium that thrives in aviation fuel and holds significant potential for environmental sustainability.

Named “Facivitalis istanbuleusis,” the bacterium’s genus refers to its ability to live in aircraft fuel, while its species name honors Istanbul University where it was discovered.

The newly identified bacterium has garnered attention for its ability to break down petroleum-based compounds, offering a promising solution for reducing marine pollution caused by fuel spills. Moreover, it could accelerate the degradation of plastics, which otherwise take years to decompose.

Esra Sungur at Istanbul University’s Department of Biology explained that the study was initially focused on a past aviation disaster in Indonesia where fungal corrosion led to the perforation of a fuel tank, resulting in numerous fatalities.

Investigating how bacteria corrode aluminum — the primary material in aircraft fuel tanks — the research team analyzed microbial populations within aviation fuel.

“Our experiments revealed that this bacterium not only damages aluminum structures but also thrives in fuel-rich environments, surggesting its presence in petroleum pipelines as well,” Sungur said. “This poses potential risks for aviation and te oil industry, as unchecked bacterial activity could compromise fuel storage integrity.”

However, beyond its industrial risks, Facivitalis istanbuleusis offers significant environmental benefits. It can break down hydrocarbons and plastics, substances notorious for their persistence in nature, and can also lighten heavy crude oil, making it more usable in the petroleum industry.

The research team also tested the bacterium’s resilience in extreme conditions, finding that it thrives in saline environments akin to the Marmara Sea. The unique adaptation suggests that in the event of an oil spill, the bacterium could naturally assist in the cleanup process.

