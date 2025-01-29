Turkish scientists develop plant-based alternative proteins

ANKARA

Turkish researchers are paving the way for sustainable food production with a groundbreaking project on plant-based alternative proteins.

The initiative, led by Professor Mecit Halil Öztop from Middle East Technical University’s (ODTÜ) Food Engineering Department, aims to train experts in alternative protein sources and develop high-protein, long-shelf-life food products.

The project, titled APRISE, stands out as one of 13 selected among 117 proposals submitted to the European Commission. It also marks ODTÜ’s first consortium leadership within the Horizon Europe Program, a significant milestone for the university.

Öztop emphasized the project’s goal to address the scarcity of researchers in Türkiye specializing in alternative proteins.

“By the end of the four-year program, we aim to equip researchers who will lead innovative studies in this field,” he stated.

Highlighting the global impact of livestock on greenhouse gas emissions, Öztop noted that reliance on animal-based food significantly contributes to climate change. Therefore, developing plant-based and industrial byproduct-derived protein alternatives could offer a sustainable solution to minimize emissions.

The project will develop innovative protein sources from chickpeas, lentils and legumes — familiar staples in Turkish cuisine. These proteins will be refined and incorporated into new formulations like plant-based dairy products and ready-to-eat foods.

A key focus will be creating foods with extended shelf life, making them valuable for regions facing food insecurity.