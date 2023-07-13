Turkish scientist manages to rejuvenate cells

Turkish scientist manages to rejuvenate cells

Melika Çalkap – ISTANBUL
Turkish scientist manages to rejuvenate cells

In an effort to stop diseases linked to aging, a Turkish scientist has managed to rejuvenate cells in a laboratory setting.

During research led by Prof. Dr. Derya Unutmaz, a scientist at the Jackson Laboratory in the U.S., a revolutionary success was achieved in rejuvenating living cells in the laboratory environment, paving the way for major developments in medicine.

According to the professor, it will take a bit longer before this study can be implemented on humans.

Stating that the organs of a 70-year-old person will be able to function as if they were a young adult in the next 25 years after the completion of the study, Unutmaz explained they have found that the cells can be rejuvenated in two different methods.

The first method is to transform any kind of human cell into a stem cell and inject it back to the person’s body. In this way, the researcher has found that both a more youthful appearance can be achieved and many diseases caused by aging can be prevented.

The second method is to clean out old, impaired cells in the body and replace them with genes that will provide rejuvenation. Both methods are practices similar to vaccination.

It is really possible for humans to live for centuries in the future as when the cells are renewed, there is no biological obstacle to the rejuvenation of the body, Unutmaz said.

“Most cells in our bodies are constantly being renewed. This mechanism slows down after a while with age. Organs whose cells are not renewed as quickly as before lose their functions after a while. However, in the future, we will be able to restore the heart muscle cells of an 80-year-old to their 30-year-old state. We might also be able to renew immune, skin, bone and even brain cells.”

TÜRKIYE Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

    Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

  2. Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus

    Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus

  3. Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

    Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

  4. Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

    Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

  5. Top US, Chinese diplomats to meet at ASEAN talks

    Top US, Chinese diplomats to meet at ASEAN talks
Recommended
Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP
Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus

Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus
Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave
Türkiye calls on allies for clear stance against terror

Türkiye calls on allies for clear stance against terror
Consumers putting spending on hold amid tax hikes

Consumers putting spending on hold amid tax hikes
Millions of students struggle to choose high school

Millions of students struggle to choose high school
Rubbish piles up in open areas of Istanbul

Rubbish piles up in open areas of Istanbul
WORLD Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

Spain sweltered under an unrelenting heat wave Wednesday as temperatures started to build toward what is forecast to be a torrid weekend across southern Europe.

ECONOMY France to pay bonus for shoe, clothes repairs to cut waste

France to pay bonus for shoe, clothes repairs to cut waste

From October, France will pay a bonus to encourage people to have their clothes and shoes repaired rather than throwing them away, the government said.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.