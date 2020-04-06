Turkish scientist isolates SARS-CoV2 virus

  • April 06 2020 09:28:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A Turkish virologist has successfully isolated SARS-COV-2, the novel coronavirus, in a bid to produce a vaccine against the deadly disease it causes which has claimed almost 68,000 lives across the globe.

"Our university's Biotechnology Institute Director Prof. Dr. Aykut Özkul succeeded in isolating the SARS-COV-2 virus, which is the first step of producing serum, vaccine, and medication against the coronavirus!" Ankara University said in a Twitter post on March 5. 

Mustafa Varank, Turkey's industry and technology minister, informed the public during the week that a total of 24 universities, eight public research, and development units with hundreds of researchers have been working to produce a vaccine against COVID-19.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused
by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 183 countries and regions across the
world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.

The pandemic has killed 68,000 people, and infected over 1.2 million, while nearly 258,400 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

 

