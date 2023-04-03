Turkish scientist develops software to avoid turbulence on planes

Turkish scientist develops software to avoid turbulence on planes

ISTANBUL
Turkish scientist develops software to avoid turbulence on planes

A Turkish scientist has developed software that warns the pilot before the plane enters turbulence and directs it to the safest new route.

Scientist Çiğdem İlgün, who is also a lecturer at Bahçeşehir University’s Department of Physics, stated that she has been working on the project for five years.

İlgün expressed that thanks to the software named “CAFA CHIP,” turbulence, the fearful dream of airplane travel, will be a thing of the past.

“Currently, existing systems try to detect turbulence with radar and pilot experience, but it is not enough. Open-air turbulence is a situation that can develop instantaneously and radar detection is very difficult. CAFA CHIP detects and warns about turbulence through photon lights by calculating all weather events before entering the turbulence. It determines alternative routes to direct the aircraft to the appropriate route automatically,” she explained.

She said that airline companies showed great interest in the project and many companies have started purchasing to test this system.

Stating that she made the first successful software in the world in this field and patented it, İlgün said that Canada Waterloo University and a group of investors were interested and provided all financial support.

Noting that the software was initially used only on passenger planes, she said that she will work to ensure that fighter jets, cargo planes, UCAVs and small planes will also be able to use this system soon.

İlgün stated that the first launch of the device will be held in Istanbul on April 30 and that it will be marketed all over the world.

“We aim for Türkiye to be a key country and a center of attraction for the development of this technology,” she added.

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

    Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

  2. Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader

    Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader

  3. Defense minister denies mass entry of irregular migrants

    Defense minister denies mass entry of irregular migrants

  4. Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to take place in Moscow: Çavuşoğlu

    Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to take place in Moscow: Çavuşoğlu

  5. Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

    Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby
Recommended
Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader

Erdoğan slams US envoy over meeting opposition leader
Defense minister denies mass entry of irregular migrants

Defense minister denies mass entry of irregular migrants
Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to take place in Moscow: Çavuşoğlu

Quadrilateral meeting on Syria to take place in Moscow: Çavuşoğlu
New formation of mucilage likely in Marmara Sea: Experts

New formation of mucilage likely in Marmara Sea: Experts
Baby saved from rubble reunites with mother 54 days after quake

Baby saved from rubble reunites with mother 54 days after quake
1,900-year-old statue discovered in Istanbul

1,900-year-old statue discovered in Istanbul
WORLD Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland to become 31st NATO member on Tuesday

Finland's flag will be hoisted outside NATO headquarters on Tuesday when it becomes the 31st member of the Western alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

ECONOMY Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

Annual inflation rate slows to 50.5 percent in March

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate eased from 55.1 percent in February to 50.5 percent in March, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Beşiktaş comes from behind to win derby

Ten-man Beşiktaş came from one goal behind to beat Fenerbahçe 4-2 in an Istanbul derby on April 2 night to cut the gap with its rival in the Turkish Süper Lig.