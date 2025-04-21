Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye's communications satellite coverage will now reach over 60 percent of the global population with the commissioning of the domestically-produced Türksat 6A, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on April 21.

“Türkiye has become one of 11 countries that can produce its own communications satellite,” Erdoğan said at a ceremony in Ankara marking the commissioning of the Türksat 6A.

The satellite joins five others already operated by Türksat, increasing the company’s active communications satellite count to six.

"Our new communications satellite is the product of meticulous, intensive and arduous work spanning 20 years in line with our goal of producing domestic and national technology," Erdoğan said.

"With this revolutionary project, we have a domestic and national communications satellite platform."

Previously, Türksat’s satellites covered orbits at 31, 42 and 50 degrees east, reaching a population of 3.5 billion. Türksat 6A will expand that reach significantly by extending coverage to new regions, particularly in Southeast Asia, including India, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“[With Türksat 6A], the population reached by our satellites worldwide will increase from 3.5 billion to 5 billion,” Erdoğan said. “By covering more than 60 percent of the world’s population... we have become one of the countries that are highlighted in space studies.”

The satellite began its journey from SpaceX’s Cape Canaveral launch site last July. After undergoing and passing a series of payload tests, Türksat 6A reached its final orbit on Dec. 27, 2024.

“With the gains obtained, we have caught an important opportunity in terms of creating our national satellite brand and establishing a national space company,” he said.

“When we look at the developments in the world, a historic window of opportunity opens before Türkiye. We are very close to reaching the place we deserve in the global system.”

