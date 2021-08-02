Turkish satellites monitor damages from space

  • August 02 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
Göktürk 1 and 2, two Earth observation satellites of the Turkish Defense Ministry, have photographed the wildfires in the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Manavgat district and the Aegean province of Muğla’s Marmaris district and the damage they have caused from space.

The ministry, which uploaded the photos online, has also sent the photos to relevant institutions.

Göktürk 1 was launched from the Guiana Space Center on Dec. 5, 2016 after numerous delays. Four years earlier, Göktürk 2, another observation satellite with lower resolution compared to Göktürk 1, was successfully placed in orbit on Dec. 18, 2012.

