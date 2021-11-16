Turkish, Russian officials discuss regional issues

ISTANBUL

Meeting in Istanbul on Nov. 15, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and his Russian counterpart Andrey Rudenko discussed regional issues, including Afghanistan.

“In political consultations held in Istanbul today between the delegations headed by Deputy Minister Ambassador Sedat Önal and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Ambassador Andrey Rudenko, the South Caucasus, Central Asia, Afghanistan and other regional topics were discussed,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

Turkey and Russia jointly run a monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh, the South Caucasus, in the wake of last year’s conflict there between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in which the latter liberated some 300 territories after nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.​​​​​​​

Turkish defense minister talks with Russian, Mongolian counterparts

Turkey's defense minister on Monday spoke separately with his Mongolian and Russian counterparts.

In a phone conversation, Turkey’s Hulusi Akar and Russia’s Sergey Shoygu discussed bilateral and regional defense and security issues, especially the latest situation in Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Separately, Akar also met with Mongolian counterpart Gursed Saikhanbayar in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Akar welcomed Gursed, who is visiting to attend the Turkey-Mongolia Joint Economic Commission Meeting.

After a face-to-face meeting, the two defense chiefs chaired talks between their countries’ delegations.

During the meeting, Akar said that there are strong historical and cultural ties between Turkey and Mongolia.