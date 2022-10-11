Turkish rower wins six medals in five years

Turkish rower wins six medals in five years

Ece Çelik - ISTANBUL
Turkish rower wins six medals in five years

A 21-year-old Turkish rower has gained six medals at international platforms in the last five years, including the world championship.

Elis Özbay finally won the gold medal by surpassing his Greek opponent by seven seconds at the European Championship held in September.

She was accepted to the national team nine months after her gym training and participated in the Balkan Championships.

Özbay got in the boat after completing her “gym period.” Only nine months later, Özbay was accepted to the national team and participated in the Balkan Championships.

She became the champion in Türkiye colors at the age of 17.

Stating that she formed a national duo with another rower, Merve Nur Uslu, Özbay said, “Although we missed the Olympics by three seconds, we ranked third at the world championships in Zagreb. Then, we won the gold medal at the U23 world championship in the Czech Republic, which was the first women’s championship in Türkiye’s rowing history.”

“And then we became the 2021 European champions,” she added.

Following injuries the duo parted ways, Özbay said. “When Merve suffered an injury, I started competing alone. In July, I won the silver medal at the U23 world championship in Italy. Then in September, I became the European champion.”

“Men can continue this sport longer as they can devote their whole lives to it. However, women have to give up this sport after a while since it is very difficult to handle this sport along with their daily life,” she pointed out.

Born in Istanbul, Özbay is one of the children who are directed to sports by her family after being considered too energetic. “My family directed me to sports to discharge myself and I played volleyball for many years,” she stated.

“When I was 16, I turned to rowing on the advice of my physical education teacher, who was a former rower. I joined Fenerbahçe’s rowing club, where my talent was recognized.”

Noting that the beginner rowers go out on the water after completing the gym period, Özbay said she started water training quickly, which urged other young rowers to ask her questions such as “Why did you switch from volleyball?” or “Why did you come?”

“I guess I scared the girls,” she said.

“In the initial period, I was participating in volleyball training during the day and rowing in the evening,” Özbay said. “I was tall and strong, so I’ve had that body advantage in rowing.”

WORLD Arrival of Russian superyacht pits Hong Kong against US

Arrival of Russian superyacht pits Hong Kong against US
MOST POPULAR

  1. G7 to hold crisis talks on Russia’s bombing blitz in Ukraine

    G7 to hold crisis talks on Russia’s bombing blitz in Ukraine

  2. MİT neutralizes senior PKK member in Iraq’s north

    MİT neutralizes senior PKK member in Iraq’s north

  3. Türkiye’s unemployment rate falls to 9.6 percent

    Türkiye’s unemployment rate falls to 9.6 percent

  4. ‘Smile’ beats ‘Lyle’ to top box office

    ‘Smile’ beats ‘Lyle’ to top box office

  5. Three people die in fiery explosion in Istanbul’s Kadıköy

    Three people die in fiery explosion in Istanbul’s Kadıköy
Recommended
Türkiye secured jobs thanks to employment-oriented economic program: Erdoğan

Türkiye secured jobs thanks to employment-oriented economic program: Erdoğan

MİT neutralizes senior PKK member in Iraq’s north

MİT neutralizes senior PKK member in Iraq’s north
244-year-old hammam in Istanbul up for sale for $2.6 mln

244-year-old hammam in Istanbul up for sale for $2.6 mln
Risk of floods as Mediterranean water getting warmer: Expert

Risk of floods as Mediterranean water getting warmer: Expert
132 people arrested in anti-drug op in Adana

132 people arrested in anti-drug op in Adana
Three people die in fiery explosion in Istanbul’s Kadıköy

Three people die in fiery explosion in Istanbul’s Kadıköy
WORLD Arrival of Russian superyacht pits Hong Kong against US

Arrival of Russian superyacht pits Hong Kong against US

Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals.

ECONOMY Philippines signs SIM card registration law

Philippines signs SIM card registration law

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos signed a law Monday requiring mobile users to provide personal details when buying a SIM card, a regulation aimed at combating text messaging fraud.

SPORTS Türkiye wins Amputee Football World Cup

Türkiye wins Amputee Football World Cup

Türkiye has won its first ever Amputee Football World Cup after defeating Angola 4-1 in a final match in Istanbul.