Turkish rower wins six medals in five years

Ece Çelik - ISTANBUL

A 21-year-old Turkish rower has gained six medals at international platforms in the last five years, including the world championship.

Elis Özbay finally won the gold medal by surpassing his Greek opponent by seven seconds at the European Championship held in September.

Özbay got in the boat after completing her “gym period.” Only nine months later, Özbay was accepted to the national team and participated in the Balkan Championships.

She became the champion in Türkiye colors at the age of 17.

Stating that she formed a national duo with another rower, Merve Nur Uslu, Özbay said, “Although we missed the Olympics by three seconds, we ranked third at the world championships in Zagreb. Then, we won the gold medal at the U23 world championship in the Czech Republic, which was the first women’s championship in Türkiye’s rowing history.”

“And then we became the 2021 European champions,” she added.

Following injuries the duo parted ways, Özbay said. “When Merve suffered an injury, I started competing alone. In July, I won the silver medal at the U23 world championship in Italy. Then in September, I became the European champion.”

“Men can continue this sport longer as they can devote their whole lives to it. However, women have to give up this sport after a while since it is very difficult to handle this sport along with their daily life,” she pointed out.

Born in Istanbul, Özbay is one of the children who are directed to sports by her family after being considered too energetic. “My family directed me to sports to discharge myself and I played volleyball for many years,” she stated.

“When I was 16, I turned to rowing on the advice of my physical education teacher, who was a former rower. I joined Fenerbahçe’s rowing club, where my talent was recognized.”

Noting that the beginner rowers go out on the water after completing the gym period, Özbay said she started water training quickly, which urged other young rowers to ask her questions such as “Why did you switch from volleyball?” or “Why did you come?”

“I guess I scared the girls,” she said.

“In the initial period, I was participating in volleyball training during the day and rowing in the evening,” Özbay said. “I was tall and strong, so I’ve had that body advantage in rowing.”