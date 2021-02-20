Turkish retiree devoted to stray animals after dog dies

ELAZIĞ

A retiree in eastern Turkey has devoted his life to stray animals, caring for 50 dogs and cats after losing his dog to cancer.

Hüseyin Turan, 76, who used to spend winters in Istanbul and summers in Nimri village in Elazığ, permanently settled in the village after he decided to honor the memory of his dog, Sunny.

He has since made a shelter for stray animals, prepares food and feeds them with his hands.

“After Sunny, I started to like other animals. The animal love that started with him continues in me. I became a person who loves all animals and nature,” he said.

He said residents in the 40-house village go to the big cities in the winter.

“Nobody stays in the village in winter. Animals starve from loneliness. That’s why I stay in the winter just for the animals,” he said.

“These animals have no other place to go. I take care of all the animals in the village. Those who live in the surrounding villages who hear this, also leave the cats and dogs in our village,” he added.