Turkish resort town to host world tennis stars

ANTALYA

The Antalya Open, the first Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament of 2021 to be held in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, will start on Jan. 5 and will continue until Jan. 13.

World No. 10 Matteo Berrettini will lead three top 20 players at the event, one of two tournaments set to take place in week 1 of the 2021 ATP Tour calendar.

World No. 15 David Goffin and World No. 17 Fabio Fognini, both of whom have also cracked the world’s Top 10, will also compete for the championship.

Two-time ATP Tour titlist Borna Coric, the always entertaining Benoit Paire and big-hitting German Jan-Lennard Struff will also try to make their mark on the Turkish hard courts.

There will be plenty of eyes on some of the up-and-coming stars in the field, led by 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals champion Jannik Sinner.

The Italian star claimed his first ATP Tour title in Sofia to close out his 2020 season.

Alex de Minaur and Emil Ruusuvuori will also try to get off to a strong start in the Turkish resort.

Turkish national tennis players will also be on the court for the championship in the organization.

In the tournament, which will be held without spectators within the scope of COVID-19 measures, qualifying matches will be played on Jan. 5-6, and main table matches will be played on Jan. 7-13.

The tournament will be broadcast on TRT Spor 2 starting from the quarter-finals.