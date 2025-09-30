Turkish Red Crescent supplies Gaza aid flotilla after ship evacuation

ANKARA
The Turkish Red Crescent delivered food and medical supplies Monday to the Global Sumud Flotilla, now sailing toward Gaza to break Israel's blockade.

The aid went to ships in the Mediterranean, between Crete, Cyprus and Egypt.

The flotilla, with about 50 vessels, carries humanitarian goods, mainly medical items.

Earlier that day, Türkiye helped evacuate passengers from the flotilla's Johnny M after it took on water and sent a distress call.

French captain Bernard Pierre Laguna said the boat started sinking.

"We lost control, and everyone had to leave. I was captain with 12 on board. We moved to a safe ship. Now I just want to go home to Marseille. I tried for Gaza, but we almost lost the boat. I hope the others get there safely," he told Anadolu Agency.

Activist Yasemin Acar stressed their aim is Gaza.

"Weather was bad, we faced stops, but morale is good. Gaza needs this, we're not stopping. Over 40 ships now, hundreds of activists from everywhere. Full speed to Gaza," she said.

Acar noted three days left to Gaza, with Israeli threats along the way.

"Israel wants to stop us, threaten jail. Why? We have aid, no weapons. Israel is the danger, to Gaza and the world. They're scared of our numbers and global support."

The evacuees came from Luxembourg, France, Finland, Mexico and Malaysia.

Turkish officials and Red Crescent handled the rescue smoothly, per the flotilla's Instagram.

The flotilla has sailed for days, marking the largest such effort to Gaza.

It embodies "sumud," Arabic for steadfastness, key to Palestinian resistance since 1967.

Sumud means staying on land, preserving identity and culture, and non-violent defiance against occupation.

 

