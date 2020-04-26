Turkish Red Crescent sends virus aid to Georgia

TBILISI-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has sent aid to Georgia to support the country's fight with COVID-19 as part of the collaboration with the aid agency's Georgian chapter.

The aid included personal protective equipment (PPE) and isolation tents.

Turkey's ambassador to Tbilisi Fatma Ceren Yazgan, Georgia Red Cross head Natia Loladze and other state officials attended the handover ceremony of the supplies on April 25.

Ambassador Yazgan said Kızılay sent necessary equipment to Georgia, and they will continue this support in the future.

Stating that they have received a significant amount of humanitarian aid from Turkey, Loladze said: "I thank Turkish Red Crescent for their support."