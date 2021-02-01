Turkish Red Crescent opens new office in northern Iraq

  February 01 2021

Turkish Red Crescent opens new office in northern Iraq

ARBIL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Red Crescent opens new office in northern Iraq

Turkish Red Crescent on Jan. 31 opened its new office in Iraq's northern province of Erbil.

The opening ceremony was attended by Turkish Red Crescent head İbrahim Altan, Turkey’s Consul General in Erbil Hakan Karacay, and other officials.

Altan said they have been carrying out relief work in Erbil since 2016.

Karacay said: "Turkey has traditionally lent a helping hand to those in need across the world regardless of language, religion, race or ethnicity."

