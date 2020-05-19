Turkish Red Crescent collects 3,970 immune plasmas

  • May 19 2020 10:24:46

Turkish Red Crescent collects 3,970 immune plasmas

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Red Crescent collects 3,970 immune plasmas

The Turkish Red Crescent collected 3,970 immune plasmas donated across the country amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to the group's top official.

Kerem Kınık, head of the aid agency, told Anadolu Agency that the immune plasma therapy is considered as a supportive treatment for COVID-19, adding that the agency has taken steps along with the Health Ministry on this
issue.

The first plasma, Kınık said, was donated on April 7, and some 3,500 Red Crescent employees worked in two shifts during this period in plasma apheresis centers in 14 cities to receive blood and plasma donations.

He recalled that the immune plasma treatment is a method that has been applied for many years.

Kınık said the antibodies formed in the blood of people who beat the disease are used to strengthen the immune system of patients.

During the outbreak, the agency contacted the individuals who had defeated the disease one by one and invited them for plasma donation based on the information received from the Health Ministry, he said.

Some 15,900 people who recovered from the disease were informed on plasma donations over the phone during this period, he said, adding that 4,236 them proved eligible for plasma donation after the tests.

"95% of them agreed to become voluntary plasma donors. So far, 1,275 people have donated plasma to the Turkish Red Crescent. In this process, some of our donors made more than one donation," Kınık said.

He went on saying that in addition to the Turkish Red Crescent, 427 plasma donations were made in training and research hospitals, and around 1,000 immune plasma components were received there.

"Thus, so far 5,000 immune plasma components have been applied [in treatment] of COVID-19 patients."

Kınık recalled that the first plasma is being taken from a patient 14 days after the person tests negative for the coronavirus and regains the health, and one-unit plasma, or 400 milliliters, is taken for a total of three weeks each.

He underlined that plasma given by a donor three times is used for the treatment of six patients.

The Turkish Red Crescent worked to meet the daily plasma needs during the pandemic, Kınık said, adding that the agency just started stocking up the plasma donations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

    Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

  2. Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

    Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

  3. Road safety measures for summer unveiled

    Road safety measures for summer unveiled

  4. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  5. Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety

    Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety
Recommended
Neighbors keep vigilant watch over domestic violence

Neighbors keep vigilant watch over domestic violence
Barbershops in Tavşanlı district closed after inspecting doctor tested positive

Barbershops in Tavşanlı district closed after inspecting doctor tested positive
Cat allowed on flight in cabin as owners were stranded in Tanzania

Cat allowed on flight in cabin as owners were stranded in Tanzania
HDP mayor remanded facing terrorism charges

HDP mayor remanded facing terrorism charges
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkeys Mediterranean region

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region
Distance learning to continue until June 19

Distance learning to continue until June 19
WORLD India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone in the midst of pandemic

A strong cyclone was moving toward India and Bangladesh on May 19 as authorities were trying to evacuate millions of people while maintaining social distancing.
ECONOMY Turkeys Central Bank posts $7.9B net profit in 2019

Turkey's Central Bank posts $7.9B net profit in 2019

Turkey's Central Bank posted 44.73 billion Turkish liras ($7.87 billion) net profit in 2019, the bank announced on May 18.
SPORTS Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

The plan to restart the professional football leagues in Turkey on June 12 will be implemented, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Nihat Özdemir has insisted.