Turkish, Qatari leaders discuss coronavirus

ANKARA

Turkey’s president and Qatar's emir held a phone call on March 23 to discuss recent developments, the Communications Directorate said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke over the phone on cooperating regarding the fight against the coronavirus, the directorate said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues, the statement added.