Turkish, Qatari FMs discuss Gaza developments

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has engaged in a telephone conversation with Qatari Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to address the escalating situation in Gaza.

The discussion also encompassed an exchange of views regarding the implementation of decisions made at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Riyadh over the weekend, according to diplomatic sources.

The emergency meeting of the Arab League and the OIC in the Saudi capital strongly condemned Israel's actions in its ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza. The international community remains concerned about the potential for the conflict to involve other nations.

Earlier in the day, Türkiye's top diplomat held a meeting in Ankara with Marija Pejcinovic Buric, secretary-general of the Council of Europe.

The discussions encompassed matters on the council's agenda, as well as regional issues, including the situations in Gaza and Ukraine.