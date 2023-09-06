Turkish professor bags Int’l Scientist Award

İZMİR
A Turkish scientist has been honored with the "International Scientist Award" by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), one of the prestigious professional organizations in the U.S.

The award-winner scientist, Professor Dr. Neslihan İnal, is the head of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at the western province of İzmir’s Dokuz Eylül University (DEU) and the president of the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Association of Türkiye.

Inal, who won the award given in the name of Professor Dr. Ülkü Ülgür - a retired faculty member of the University of Maryland who has had a significant influence in determining ethical and legal rules in the field of child and adolescent psychiatry in the U.S. and in the mental health and preventive mental health studies of children for nearly 70 years - was thus selected as an "international leader."

Academicians from different countries of the world who apply for AACAP’s award are taken into consideration for their academic studies and contributions to the science of psychiatry throughout their professional lives.

Scientists,

