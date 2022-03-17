Turkish private sector’s foreign debt down in January

  • March 17 2022 07:00:00

Turkish private sector’s foreign debt down in January

ANKARA
Turkish private sector’s foreign debt down in January

The Turkish private sector’s outstanding external loans decreased by $305 million to $168.6 billion in in January, according to data released by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey on March 16. 

The sector’s short-term loans received from abroad, excluding trade credits, hit $7.4 billion, down by $76 million from the end of 2021.

The liabilities of financial institutions constituted 82.7 percent of all short-term loans, whereas 17.3 percent consisted of liabilities of the non-financial institutions.

Broken down by currency, some 40 percent of Turkey’s short-term loans was in U.S. dollars, 35.1 percent in euros, 19.7 percent in Turkish Liras and 4.9 percent consisted of other currencies.

The long-term debts of the sector during the same period also declined by $229 million to $161.2 billion.

Some 39.9 percent of the total long-term foreign loans were owed by financial institutions.

Some 63.5 percent of the long-term loans was in U.S. dollars, while 33 percent of them was in euros.

Economy, private sector debt,

TURKEY Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece

Chickpea halwa becomes symbol of new era between Turkey, Greece
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will not send any refugees back: Turkish president

    Turkey will not send any refugees back: Turkish president

  2. Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

    Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

  3. Turkey has evacuated almost 15,000 citizens from Ukraine: FM

    Turkey has evacuated almost 15,000 citizens from Ukraine: FM

  4. Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

    Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

  5. ‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war

    ‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war
Recommended
Ireland fines Facebook for EU privacy law breaches

Ireland fines Facebook for EU privacy law breaches
DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices
Brazil assures US it will increase oil production

Brazil assures US it will increase oil production
Stocks fall as Hong Kong hammered again, oil retreats

Stocks fall as Hong Kong hammered again, oil retreats
Russia limits exports of grains to ex-Soviet republics

Russia limits exports of grains to ex-Soviet republics
HSCB to sell Greece business to Pancreta

HSCB to sell Greece business to Pancreta
WORLD Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Chinese authorities on Tuesday tightened anti-virus controls at ports, raising the risk of trade disruptions after some auto and electronics factories shut down as the government fights coronavirus outbreaks.

ECONOMY DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

Delivery company DoorDash said on March 15 it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Galatasaray eyes Europa League miracle against Barça

Istanbul club Galatasaray will host Spanish giant Barcelona in a Europa League last 16 match on March 17, hoping to beat the odds.