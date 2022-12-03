Turkish president, UK premier discuss steps to enhance ties

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Dec. 2 discussed steps to improve Turkish-U.K. relations, especially in trade and the defense industry.

President Erdoğan voiced his belief that common sense and strategic perspective would continue to dominate the relations between the two NATO allies, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Also discussing regional matters, President Erdoğan underscored that it would benefit all sides to quickly restore the ground for negotiation between Russia and Ukraine, and highlighted the importance of taking new and concrete steps for the resolution of the Cyprus issue, the statement said.