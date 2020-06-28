Turkish president, TRNC premier speak over phone

  • June 28 2020 10:52:00

Turkish president, TRNC premier speak over phone

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish president, TRNC premier speak over phone

The Turkish president and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) prime minister discussed a variety of issues over the telephone late on June 27, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

In a statement, the directorate said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar discussed bilateral relations, regional issues, cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, and flights between two countries.

The flights between Turkey and TRNC will resume as of July 1.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Second day of curfew set amid university admission exams

    Second day of curfew set amid university admission exams

  2. Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows

    Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows

  3. Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

    Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

  4. What cards does France have against Turkey? 

    What cards does France have against Turkey? 

  5. Doctors use ray therapy on COVID-19 patient

    Doctors use ray therapy on COVID-19 patient
Recommended
Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus
Russian envoy praises Turkey’s effort at safe tourism

Russian envoy praises Turkey’s effort at safe tourism

Turkey expects cooperation from Iraq: Foreign Ministry

Turkey expects cooperation from Iraq: Foreign Ministry
Turkish president, Greek premier discuss tourism over phone

Turkish president, Greek premier discuss tourism over phone

Turkey grants $5 mln support to Palestine amid pandemic

Turkey grants $5 mln support to Palestine amid pandemic
Ankara responds to US concerns on Hagia Sophia

Ankara responds to US concerns on Hagia Sophia
WORLD Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on June 28 took his oath of office as the country’s new president after winning a re-run of general elections with 58.57 percent of the vote.
ECONOMY Turkey should become smart-agriculture country

Turkey should become 'smart-agriculture' country

Turkey should become a "smart-agriculture" country to overcome its agricultural issues, raise incomes and ensure food security for the future, according to the head of the Turkish Guild of Agricultural Journalists (TAGYAD).
SPORTS Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Trabzonspor was upset on June 27 with a draw at home against underdog MKE Ankaragücü.