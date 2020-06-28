Turkish president, TRNC premier speak over phone

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish president and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) prime minister discussed a variety of issues over the telephone late on June 27, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

In a statement, the directorate said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar discussed bilateral relations, regional issues, cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, and flights between two countries.

The flights between Turkey and TRNC will resume as of July 1.