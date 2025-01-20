Turkish preschool teacher named among top 50 educators worldwide

Beyazıt Şenbük – OSMANİYE

Rumeysa Çevlik, a pioneering preschool teacher from the Kadirli district in the eastern province of Osmaniye, has been recognized as one of the top 50 educators globally in the prestigious “2025 Global Teacher Prize,” awarded by the Varkey Foundation in collaboration with UNESCO.

The recognition honors innovative educators worldwide and carries a $1 million prize for the winner.

Çevlik’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Growing up in Kadirli, she developed a groundbreaking “open-air classroom” model by creatively repurposing waste materials inspired by sustainable practices.

Her eco-friendly approach was first implemented in Kayasuyu Primary School and later expanded to 12 schools across Kadirli.

The model gained national recognition, becoming a highlight of the Century of Türkiye Maarif model framework.

International recognition soon followed, with Italy’s Marche Region Education Directorate planning to adopt the model after a visit to her school, while Italian media recently lauded her initiative.

Çevlik’s personal story is as inspiring as her professional achievements.

Losing her mother at a young age, she faced a challenging childhood but found solace in her dream of becoming a teacher.

After marrying, she pursued her degree in preschool education while raising her daughter, balancing studies and family life.

Driven by her commitment to quality education, Çevlik’s efforts extend beyond traditional classrooms.

Her "Classroom in Nature" project features sustainable, interactive learning environments, including a space science workshop, a math-through-games workshop, art and music spaces and an open-air treehouse library.

Çevlik credits her determination and love for teaching as key to her success.

“As a mother and teacher, I hope to inspire women and children in my community. We can create change by refusing to give up on our dreams.”

After surpassing more than 5,000 candidates from 89 countries, she stays grounded yet resolute in her commitment to broaden her influence.

“I’ve always believed in solutions over obstacles,” she stated.