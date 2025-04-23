Turkish ports may increase share in global cruise market to 10 percent

ISTANBUL
Turkish ports, which currently hold a 5 percent share of the global cruise market, are expected to increase this share to 10 percent within the next few years.

Türkiye, having started 2025 with a record number of cruise tourists, aims to host 2.3 million passengers this year, with many cruise companies having already included Turkish ports in their itineraries for the season.

Last year, Turkish ports welcomed around 1.9 million cruise passengers, while this figure is expected to increase to 2.3 million in 2025. Some 1,195 cruise ships visited Turkish ports.

The global cruise industry, which has shown annual growth of 7 to 10 percent, is projected to reach between 38 and 40 million passengers in 2025.

In the first three months of this year, 72 ships brought 101,650 passengers to 10 different Turkish ports.

Türkiye's strategic location, rich cultural heritage and well-developed port infrastructure have made Istanbul, Kuşadası and İzmir particularly attractive destinations for cruise travel, according to Işın Hekimoğlu, MSC Cruises Türkiye country manager.

“For the first time, Turkish ports have also been included in our winter season program. We plan to increase the number of cruise ships departing from Turkish ports in 2025,” she said.

Türkiye has the potential to attract more ships and more passengers, said Özgü Alnıtemiz, director at Karavan Turizm Cruise.

“We plan to have around 100 calls in Turkish ports this season,” Alnıtemiz said, adding that 80 percent of their customers are American and Europeans.

