Turkish politics welcome PKK’s move as historic turning point

ANKARA
Turkish political parties in general have welcomed PKK’s dropping of weapons in a symbolic ceremony, concretely illustrating the end of the 40-year-old terrorism problem that claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people, as a historic turning point in the country's history.

“At the stage we have arrived, a critical stage for the accomplishment of the creation of terror-free Türkiye has been concluded,” ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Ömer Çelik said in a written statement on July 11.

“From now on, the process of dissolving the PKK with all its branches and illegal structures and burning and surrendering its weapons must be completed within a short time.”

Stressing that the process was launched following a historic call by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Bahçeli and through the will of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Çelik stressed Türkiye’s commitment to open a new historic page by getting rid of the terror burden is strengthening.

“Reaching the target of terror-free Türkiye will also allow us to create a terror-free region. The [Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party] DEM Party’s consultations with the political parties hugely contributed to the sensitivities in regard to reaching the objectives,” he said.

The president welcomed the latest developments regarding the PKK’s potential disarmament, describing it as a significant step toward a "terror-free Türkiye."

In a post shared on social media, Erdoğan expressed hope that the move would contribute to national security, public peace, and lasting stability in the region.

“May this important step on the path toward a terror-free Türkiye be auspicious,” he wrote. “May God grant us success in reaching our goals for the safety of our country and the peace of our people.”

Çelik also vowed that the process will be further consolidated with the formation of a special panel in parliament to address the future stages of the "terror-free Türkiye" process with the solid contributions of the political parties.

The spokesman recalled that Türkiye will remain on full alert against provocations and attempts to sabotage the process. “Terror-free Türkiye will be a source of inspiration,” he added.

 

Bahçeli congratulates DEM Party leader

Bahçeli, who is considered to have kicked off the process through a statement at the parliament in October 2024, expressed his satisfaction over the first PKK group’s dropping their arms in a ceremony in northern Iraq.

In a written statement, Bahçeli stressed that the PKK leadership kept its words and abandoned their weapons, describing it as the beginning of a new and hopeful era.

“Both our Türkiye and our region are passing through historic days. These positive developments are making a milestone,” he said.

He also praised the role of the DEM Party in making this process a success and expressed his satisfaction through a phone conversation with party’s co-chair Pervin Buldan. He also spoke with former Mardin Mayor Ahmet Türk and thanked him for his efforts.

In the meantime, Erdoğan and Bahçeli also exchanged a phone conversation during which both leaders expressed their determination in continuing the process for reinforcing brotherhood and unity in Türkiye.

Likewise, DEM Party's Buldan has spoken with Erdoğan on the phone to express her party's gratitude over the support the president has extended for running the process.

 CHP: We are on side of peace

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) also welcomed the move through a statement issued by chair Özgür Özel on July 11.

“In a historical consistency, the CHP rejects terrorism and violence in all of its sorts. Our party is in favor of peace. It is our joint will to see the permanent termination of terrorism that caused a heavy cost to our country,” Özel said.

“We hope this will mark the beginning of a new era where all weapons will be silenced forevere."

  Erdoğan to speak on Saturday

According to the AKP officials, Erdoğan will make his first assessment on the developments in the opening of his party’s two-day camp in the capital Ankara's Kızılcahamam district over the weekend. Erdoğan is expected to launch the camp on July 12 and address the AKP officials.

Erdoğan proclaims dawn of terror-free Türkiye after PKK disarmament
