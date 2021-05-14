Turkish police officer killed in attack on Iran border

ANKARA

A Turkish police officer was killed in Turkey’s east as he came under fire from the Iranian side of the border, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on May 14 in a statement that said the PKK terror group had shot at its security units.

The police teams were conducting a mission to secure the ongoing wall construction at a military post in the border town of Doğubayezit in the eastern province of Ağrı, the ministry said.

“We wish Allah’s mercy on our hero martyr and condolences and patience to his family,” the statement added.

The death of police officer Veli Kabalay was reported to his family in the Aegean province of Denizli by local authorities as his coffin was sent to his hometown in an official ceremony held at Ağrı Ahmedi Hani Airport.

Kabalay’s house was draped in Turkish flags, where his family and relatives were grieving.

The PKK terror group uses bases in northwestern Iran just across Turkey’s eastern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people.