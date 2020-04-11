Turkish police mark 175th anniversary

  • April 11 2020 11:21:00

ISTANBUL /ANKARA
Turkey marked on April 10 175th anniversary of its police force.

The Turkish police, established on April 10, 1845, provide services ranging from traffic to fighting against terrorism and narcotics, and continue to work for the country's peace and security non-stop.

The department, with its 323,842 personnel, also helps the nation during the times of disasters and calamities such as earthquakes, floods, or epidemics such as coronavirus.

The country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, congratulated the police on their foundation day.

"Congratulations on the 175th anniversary of our Turkish police service, the guarantor of peace and prosperity in our country," he said in a statement on Twitter.

"On this occasion, I wish Allah's mercy upon our sacred martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation, the flag, the homeland and the state, and express my gratitude to our veterans."

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay also greeted the police department in a similar message.

"I celebrate the 175th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish police service, which guarantees our peace and security. I take this opportunity to wish Allah's mercy upon our martyred police officers, and recovery for our veterans as well as a good and long life," he tweeted.

