Turkish police detain 5 ISIL terror suspects

ADANA

Five suspected ISIL terrorists have been detained in southern Turkey, a police source said on Sept. 22.

Anti-terror teams of police in Adana province launched an operation in five different locations against six members of the terror group who had been operating in Syria, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Five of the suspects were detained, it added.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terrorist group in 2013, as soon as it emerged.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.