Turkish police conducts ISIL ops in Istanbul

  • November 09 2020 09:31:00

Turkish police conducts ISIL ops in Istanbul

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish police conducts ISIL ops in Istanbul

Turkish anti-terror police conducted operations in the early hours of Nov. 9 in Istanbul.

According to a police statement, the operations were carried out to arrest ISIL terror suspects with alleged links to the terrorist group’s operatives in Syria.

Some 17 addresses in 11 districts of Istanbul were stormed and 17 terror suspects were arrested, the statement said.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks.

In response, Turkey has launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

Operation,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey-US ties under Biden era

    Turkey-US ties under Biden era

  2. Shusha city liberated from Armenia's occupation: Azerbaijan

    Shusha city liberated from Armenia's occupation: Azerbaijan

  3. President Erdoğan blames CHP for collapsed buildings in İzmir earthquake

    President Erdoğan blames CHP for collapsed buildings in İzmir earthquake

  4. Turkish, Greek top diplomats exchange views on future talks

    Turkish, Greek top diplomats exchange views on future talks

  5. Treasure hunters unearth 2,500-year-old history

    Treasure hunters unearth 2,500-year-old history
Recommended
Turkey warned Austria on Vienna shooter beforehand

Turkey warned Austria on Vienna shooter beforehand
Turkish cartoons featured on new Inter Milan t-shirts

Turkish cartoons featured on new Inter Milan t-shirts
Death toll from İzmir quake rises to 115

Death toll from İzmir quake rises to 115
Structure reinforcement works starts at Grand Bazaar against earthquake

Structure reinforcement works starts at Grand Bazaar against earthquake
President Erdoğan blames CHP for collapsed buildings in İzmir earthquake

President Erdoğan blames CHP for collapsed buildings in İzmir earthquake

Stricter rules set out for contractors

Stricter rules set out for contractors
WORLD Ex-Kosovo president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing

Ex-Kosovo president Thaci set for first war crimes hearing

Ex-Kosovo president Hashim Thaci is to appear on Nov. 9 before a war crimes court in The Hague to face charges stemming from the 1990s conflict between Kosovo and Serbia.    
ECONOMY Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140 mln export deal

Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140 mln export deal

Turkey's pioneering defense electronics company Aselsan has announced a €118 million ($140 million) export deal with one of its international clients for the supply of a defense system solution.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe loses game, top spot in league

Fenerbahçe loses game, top spot in league

Alanyaspor has climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings on goal difference despite a home draw after Fenerbahçe suffered its first league defeat of the season.