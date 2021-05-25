Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot

  • May 25 2021 07:00:00

Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot

ISTANBUL
Turkish poet’s historic house used as parking lot

Famous Turkish poet and author Cenap Şahabettin’s house in Istanbul’s Bakırköy district, where he passed away in 1934, is being used as a parking lot.

The residence of Şahabettin, one of the first pioneers who brought the psychology of the self into poetry, was almost destroyed over the years due to neglect. Now, it is about to collapse.

First, the trees in the garden of the house were cut down, then the abandoned building, which was filled with garbage, became a frequent destination for drug addicts.

Speaking to daily Milliyet, Seda Özen Bilgili, a senior architect and a restorer, said that the house is located on a street that keeps the historical texture of Bakırköy alive.

“This structure is very important for the memory of the city. I guess this building is at least 100 or 120 years old,” she noted.

Noting that the houses where figures significant in Turkey’s cultural life have lived should be protected, Bilgili said that the residence should be a cultural institution.

She also said that the use of historical artifacts as parking lots is against the laws.

“The use of this building as a parking lot hurts us. This structure can be expropriated by the Culture and Tourism Ministry without making the people who bought this building a victim,” she noted.

Known as one of the important poets of the Servet-i Fünûn, an avant-garde movement in Turkish literature, with his poems influenced by French symbolism, Şahabbettin had spent the last years of his life in seclusion in his home in Bakırköy.

WORLD New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state

New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state
MOST POPULAR

  1. Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

    Poland becomes first NATO country to buy Turkish drones

  2. Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

    Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkey bounce back in April

  3. Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

    Turkey can expand drilling activities in Mediterranean, Black Sea: Minister

  4. Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

    Turkish Cyprus to offer quarantine-free vacation to visitors

  5. Experts warn of possible consequences of global warming on Turkey

    Experts warn of possible consequences of global warming on Turkey
Recommended
Turkish Coast Guard rescues irregular migrants after Greek pushback

Turkish Coast Guard rescues irregular migrants after Greek pushback
Hamas chief voices support for Turkey’s rapprochement with Cairo

Hamas chief voices support for Turkey’s rapprochement with Cairo
Turkish health minister urges vaccination for families of health staff

Turkish health minister urges vaccination for families of health staff
Monumental plane tree in Istanbul brought back to life

Monumental plane tree in Istanbul brought back to life
Istanbul simit seller exchanges books with customers

Istanbul simit seller exchanges books with customers 
Turkey detains top ISIL suspect wanted by US

Turkey detains top ISIL suspect wanted by US
WORLD New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state

New Zealand halts travel bubble with Australian state

New Zealand suspended quarantine-free travel with Australia’s Victoria state over a new coronavirus cluster on May 25, the fourth time the trans-Tasman travel bubble has been disrupted since it opened last month.

ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $1bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1bln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed around 8.36 billion Turkish liras ($1 billion) from domestic markets, according to an official statement on May 24. 
SPORTS Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Şahinbey Belediyespor clinch Amputee Football Champions League title

Turkish side Şahinbey Belediyespor won the 2021 Amputee Football Champions League title on May 23.