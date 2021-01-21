Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight

  • January 21 2021 09:19:00

Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight

ANKARA
Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight

Turkish prosecutors on Jan. 20 sought the maximum possible 12 years in prison each for a Turkish private airline official and two pilots accused of smuggling the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman out of Japan, Turkey’s state news agency reported.

In the third hearing in the trial of seven people over Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic escape in 2019, prosecutors also requested that the court acquits two other pilots of the charge of “illegally smuggling a migrant,” Anadolu Agency said.

They recommended instead that the two- who flew him from Istanbul to Beirut- be tried on charges of failing to report a crime.

Delivering their final opinion on the case, the prosecutors also demanded that charges against two flight attendants be dropped. The trial was adjourned until Feb. 24, when the court in Istanbul could deliver verdicts.

Ghosn, 66, who was arrested over financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial there. He was flown by pilots Noyan Pasin and Bahri Kutlu Somek from Osaka to Istanbul on a private plane and then transferred onto another plane for Beirut, where he arrived Dec. 30, 2019. He is believed to have been smuggled inside a large, foam-covered music box.

All four pilots and two flight attendants have denied involvement in the plans to help Ghosn flee, insisting that they did not know that he was aboard the flights.

During the opening hearing, airline official Okan Küsemen claimed he was made aware that Ghosn was on the plane to Istanbul only after it landed. He admitted helping smuggle Ghosn onto the second, Beirut-bound plane, but claimed he was threatened and feared for his family’s safety.

Turkish airline company MNG Jet has admitted that two of its planes were used illegally in Ghosn’s escape, flying him to Istanbul, and then to Beirut. The company said its employee had admitted to falsifying flight records so that Ghosn’s name didn’t appear on them.

Ghosn, who has French, Lebanese and Brazilian citizenship, led Japanese automaker Nissan for two decades. He is wanted on charges of breach of trust in misusing company assets for personal gain, and violating securities laws in not fully disclosing his compensation.

He has said that he fled because he could not expect a fair trial in Japan. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.
In addition to his trial in Japan, the businessman is facing a number of legal challenges in France, including tax evasion and alleged money laundering, fraud and misuse of company assets while at the helm of the Renault-Nissan alliance.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

    Top 10 most popular Turkish street foods

  2. Historical Turkish town draws tourists despite pandemic

    Historical Turkish town draws tourists despite pandemic

  3. Snowfall in Istanbul

    Snowfall in Istanbul

  4. Turkey passes 1 million mark for vaccine doses given

    Turkey passes 1 million mark for vaccine doses given

  5. Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March

    Turkey may start easing virus restrictions in March
Recommended
Turkeys US envoy congratulates Biden on inauguration

Turkey's US envoy congratulates Biden on inauguration

Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education

Turkey to partially resume face-to-face education
Turkey to increase vaccine capacity: Health minister

Turkey to increase vaccine capacity: Health minister
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts western Turkey

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts western Turkey
Greece’s move in Ionian Sea doesn’t affect Aegean: Turkey

Greece’s move in Ionian Sea doesn’t affect Aegean: Turkey

Dog waits for sick owner in front of hospital

Dog waits for sick owner in front of hospital
WORLD Tunsisians protest against mass arrests in nighttime clashes

Tunsisians protest against mass arrests in nighttime clashes

Tunisians protested on Jan. 20 to demand the release of hundreds of young demonstrators arrested in several nights of disturbances, venting their anger also against the government’s handling of a deepening social crisis.
ECONOMY Turkey, Belgium target $10 bln bilateral trade volume

Turkey, Belgium target $10 bln bilateral trade volume

Turkey and Belgium are aiming to increase their bilateral trade volume from $7.3 billion to up to $10 billion annually, the Turkish trade minister said on Jan. 20. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş beat 10-man Galatasaray with a 2-0 win in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Jan. 17’s night to remain atop the league standings after 18 games.