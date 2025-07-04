Turkish pilot dies, sole passenger survives in plane crash

Turkish pilot dies, sole passenger survives in plane crash

RİZE
Turkish pilot dies, sole passenger survives in plane crash

A light civilian aircraft crashed in the Kaçkar Mountains at the confluence of Türkiye’s Rize, Bayburt and Erzurum provinces, claiming the life of the pilot and leaving the sole passenger injured.

The single-engine plane had departed from Eskişehir in central Türkiye and was headed toward the Black Sea city of Rize when it lost contact on the evening of July 2.

A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched after passenger Hicran Kaya managed to place an emergency call, stating, “The plane hit a mountain. I don’t know where we are. Please help us, we’re dying.”

Rescue teams, including a military helicopter and disaster units from surrounding provinces, located the wreckage early morning at a high altitude on July 3.

The female passenger was found injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

Her condition was reported as stable.

Local authorities later confirmed that the pilot, Mehmet Demirci, died in the crash.

Demirci, an amateur pilot and electrical engineer, had embarked on a solo round-the-world journey that had been his childhood dream.

The ill-fated flight was one of the first legs of his planned route, which included 32 international stops.

He had intended to continue to Kazakhstan, Russia and the United States, where he aimed to participate in a major aviation event in late July.

Before the onset of the journey, Demirci told journalists he chose 2025 for the journey to draw attention to global peace and mark the centennial of the Turkish Aeronautical Association.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

    Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

  2. Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police

    Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police

  3. Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

    Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

  4. Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel

    Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel

  5. İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case

    İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case
Recommended
Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan

Türkiye, Iran should beef up cooperation on fighting terrorism: Erdoğan
Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police

Notorious Swedish crime boss arrested in Türkiye: police
İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case

İmamoğlu faces up to 8 years in prison over diploma case
Erdoğan: No silence on Palestinian cause amid bloodshed

Erdoğan: No silence on Palestinian cause amid bloodshed
Türkiye expects Turkmens to be represented adequately in Iraq

Türkiye expects Turkmens to be represented 'adequately' in Iraq
PKK disarmament set to begin next week, DEM Party says

PKK disarmament set to begin next week, DEM Party says
Oruç Reis vessel docks at Filyos Port after Somali mission

Oruç Reis vessel docks at Filyos Port after Somali mission
WORLD Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on July 4 said the army must draw up a plan to prevent Iran from threatening Israel again after the arch-foes fought a 12-day war last month.
ECONOMY Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 94.3 million by the end of 2024, up from 92.2 million a year ago, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿