Turkish physicist wins Germany's top science prize

Turkish physicist wins Germany's top science prize

ANKARA
Turkish physicist wins Germanys top science prize

A Turkish physicist has received the Alexander von Humboldt Professorship award, Germany's most prestigious science prize.

The Alexander von Humboldt Professorship aims to attract leading international researchers to Germany. This year, Professor Fatih Ömer İlday, a professor at Bilkent University in the capital Ankara, was among nine scientists selected for the award. He is recognized for his research in fast laser technology.

İlday's research focuses on developing ultra-fast lasers, which have applications in various fields, including medicine. The 5-million-euro award will provide him with funding for the next five years to establish a research unit at the Ruhr-Universität Bochum, where he will continue his work on "laser matter interactions."

He received his award from the German Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger. Together with İlday, eight other scientists were awarded the Humboldt Professorship.

İlday completed his Ph.D in physics at Cornell University in 2003. He then worked as a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before joining Bilkent University as a professor in 2006.

Since 2014, he held a joint professorship in physics as well as electrical and electronics engineering, leading the Ultrafast Optics and Lasers Laboratory (UFOLAB).

The scientist is a distinguished member of several prestigious scientific societies, including Academia Europaea, the Turkish Academy of Sciences and both the Turkish and American Physical Societies.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Budget posts deficit of 178 billion liras in April

Budget posts deficit of 178 billion liras in April
LATEST NEWS

  1. Budget posts deficit of 178 billion liras in April

    Budget posts deficit of 178 billion liras in April

  2. Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

    Policy correction is largely done, says Şimşek

  3. Turkish debt market buoyed by improved investor sentiment: Fitch

    Turkish debt market buoyed by improved investor sentiment: Fitch

  4. Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

    Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

  5. France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest

    France deploys troops, bans TikTok to quell deadly New Caledonia unrest
Recommended
FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara

FM hosts Canadian counterpart in Ankara
Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings

Turkish swimmer forced to abandon race due to jellyfish stings
Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions

Unexpected spring snow blankets high-altitude regions
Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling

Türkiye’s biodiversity under spotlight after US professor arrested for smuggling
Fidan warns Blinken over Israel’s attacks on Rafah

Fidan warns Blinken over Israel’s attacks on Rafah
Fire at historic Istanbul bazaar brought under control

Fire at historic Istanbul bazaar brought under control
12 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

12 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq
WORLD Netanyahu claims no humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Netanyahu claims 'no humanitarian crisis' as hundreds of thousands flee Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday insisted there was no "humanitarian catastrophe" in Rafah, even as hundreds of thousands fled the south Gaza city amid intense bombardments.
ECONOMY Budget posts deficit of 178 billion liras in April

Budget posts deficit of 178 billion liras in April

The central government budget produced a deficit of 177.8 billion Turkish Liras ($5.5 billion) in April, rising 34.2 percent from a year ago, data from the Finance Ministry showed.
SPORTS National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

National archer Mete Gazoz claims European Championship

In a thrilling showdown at the European Outdoor Archery Championship in Essen, Germany, Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in the men’s classical bow final on May 12, outmatching his Slovenian opponent Den Habjan Malavasic.

﻿