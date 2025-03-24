Turkish photographer’s ‘Yaren’ wins international contest in Spain

Turkish wildlife photographer Alper Tüydeş has secured first place at an international stork-themed photography contest in Spain with his poignant image of "Yaren," Türkiye’s beloved stork who shares a heartwarming friendship with a local fisherman.

The competition, now in its 34th year, is held annually in the town of Malpartida and is considered one of Europe’s most esteemed nature photography events.

This year marked Tüydeş's fifth participation in the contest, where he captured an image that highlights the unique relationship between Adem Yılmaz and Yaren, a migratory stork that has returned to the village of Eskikaraağaç in the northern province of Bursa for 14 consecutive years.

His photograph, depicting Yaren perched gracefully on Yılmaz’s boat, stood out among 152 entries and received the highest score from the jury, securing the top prize.

Expressing his pride in representing both Türkiye and his hometown of Bursa, Tüydeş remarked, "Winning this award with such a heartwarming story is a great honor for me. This competition is one of Europe’s most respected events, and I am delighted to have my work recognized.”

He also revealed that this was his first time winning the top prize, despite having previously had his work exhibited in the competition three times.

The contest’s organizing committee has invited Tüydeş to attend the award ceremony scheduled for April 5 in Spain.

“If my schedule allows, I would love to attend the ceremony in person,” he added. “It is incredibly rewarding to see this story gain international attention. In today’s fast-paced world, I hope this image offers people a moment to pause and appreciate nature’s beauty.”

