Turkish people spend 5.5 hours daily on phone

ISTANBUL

Turkish people spend an average of 5.5 hours daily on their mobile phones, with Instagram being their hot favorite app as Turks lead on the list globally as top users of the platform in 2023, making a record for the second straight year, states a senior official from Samsung Electronics Türkiye.

Murat Azdemir, the vice president of Samsung Electronics Türkiye, noted that Turkish people have the instinct to check their notifications every five minutes, leading them to check their phones approximately 150 times a day.

Noting that Turkish people talk on the phone for 549 minutes per month, he added that Türkiye has left all European counties behind in this regard.

Additionally, mobile internet usage exceeded an average of 16 GB per person per month in the country.

Instagram remained the most popular app for Turks in 2023, as they spend 21.4 hours per month on the platform, while Argentina came in second with 17.6 hours, Azdemir added. Argentina was followed by Brazil, Indonesia, and India, respectively.

On the other hand, Azdemir pointed out that despite spending a significant amount of time on their phones, Turkish people buy a new phone every seven years, while in Europe, the average phone replacement cycle is four years.

Azdemir said that 10 million phones are sold annually in Türkiye, while this figure exceeds 20 million in other countries with a population of 85 million.