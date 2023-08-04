Turkish people spend 5.5 hours daily on phone

Turkish people spend 5.5 hours daily on phone

ISTANBUL
Turkish people spend 5.5 hours daily on phone

Turkish people spend an average of 5.5 hours daily on their mobile phones, with Instagram being their hot favorite app as Turks lead on the list globally as top users of the platform in 2023, making a record for the second straight year, states a senior official from Samsung Electronics Türkiye.

Murat Azdemir, the vice president of Samsung Electronics Türkiye, noted that Turkish people have the instinct to check their notifications every five minutes, leading them to check their phones approximately 150 times a day.

Noting that Turkish people talk on the phone for 549 minutes per month, he added that Türkiye has left all European counties behind in this regard.

Additionally, mobile internet usage exceeded an average of 16 GB per person per month in the country.

Instagram remained the most popular app for Turks in 2023, as they spend 21.4 hours per month on the platform, while Argentina came in second with 17.6 hours, Azdemir added. Argentina was followed by Brazil, Indonesia, and India, respectively.

On the other hand, Azdemir pointed out that despite spending a significant amount of time on their phones, Turkish people buy a new phone every seven years, while in Europe, the average phone replacement cycle is four years.

Azdemir said that 10 million phones are sold annually in Türkiye, while this figure exceeds 20 million in other countries with a population of 85 million.

TÜRKIYE Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM
LATEST NEWS

  1. Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

    Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

  2. Turkish army appoints first female admiral

    Turkish army appoints first female admiral

  3. Parliament to hold extraordinary session

    Parliament to hold extraordinary session

  4. Şimşek meets with foreign investors

    Şimşek meets with foreign investors

  5. New heatwave to hit country over weekend

    New heatwave to hit country over weekend
Recommended
Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM

Only Erdoğan can bring Russia back to grain deal: Ukrainian FM
Turkish army appoints first female admiral

Turkish army appoints first female admiral
Parliament to hold extraordinary session

Parliament to hold extraordinary session
New heatwave to hit country over weekend

New heatwave to hit country over weekend
Ceremony held for Roma killed in World War II

Ceremony held for Roma killed in World War II
Earthquake law being prepared for Istanbul: Minister

Earthquake law being prepared for Istanbul: Minister
Some 1.15 mln tourists flock to Pamukkale in 2023

Some 1.15 mln tourists flock to Pamukkale in 2023
WORLD US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

US to research potential of new bases in Aegean

The United States House of Representatives on Aug. 1 added an article to the draft of the 2024 defense budget bill to submit a research report for the establishment of new U.S. bases in Greece, especially on the Aegean islands.
ECONOMY Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Şimşek meets with foreign investors

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has met with a group of international investors at a forum.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.