Turkish people spend 1 hour 40 minutes daily on radio, study shows

Turkish people spend 1 hour 40 minutes daily on radio, study shows

ANKARA
Turkish people spend 1 hour 40 minutes daily on radio, study shows

People in Türkiye spend an average of 1 hour and 40 minutes per day listening to radio and music content, according to a new study conducted by Türkiye’s media watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK).

 

Carried out with the participation of 15,766 individuals aged 15 and over, the survey revealed that only 14.5 percent of households in Türkiye own a radio device.

 

Age-based data showed a clear trend: Radio ownership increases with age.

 

Only 9.8 percent of individuals aged 15–24 reported owning a radio, compared to 18 percent among those aged 65 and over.

 

According to the survey, the most commonly used device for listening to radio and digital music content was the car radio. Listeners aged 65 and over, however, preferred traditional radio devices.

 

Music programs were by far the most popular radio content, with 94.5 percent of listeners tuning in for music, followed by news programs and talk shows.

 

Only 10.4 percent of respondents reported listening to radio or digital music content on a daily basis.

 

Listening activity was highest during the morning hours between 6:00 a.m. and 11:59 a.m., according to the study.

 

Radio, which began broadcasting nearly a century ago, initially played a crucial role in communication and news dissemination.

 

Over time, it expanded its programming to include music, talk shows and entertainment.

 

However, technological developments and digitalization have significantly transformed listening habits, allowing audiences to access radio and audio content through multiple digital platforms at any time.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in consistent foreign policy

Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

    Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'

  2. 'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

    'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

  3. Atatürk Street inaugurated in Ecuador

    Atatürk Street inaugurated in Ecuador

  4. 'Virgin' frescoes emerge from Pompeii suburb

    'Virgin' frescoes emerge from Pompeii suburb

  5. Koan: Where identity is written on plate

    Koan: Where identity is written on plate
Recommended
Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in consistent foreign policy

Communications chief says Türkiye’s mediator role rooted in 'consistent foreign policy'
Crowds flock to Istanbuls Museum of Innocence before TV adaptation

Crowds flock to Istanbul's Museum of Innocence before TV adaptation
Turkish interest in Greek residency soars via Golden Visa scheme

Turkish interest in Greek residency soars via Golden Visa scheme
Türkiye calls EU statements on Syria misguided

Türkiye calls EU statements on Syria 'misguided'
US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows
Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for social integration

Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'
WORLD Extermination of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

'Extermination' of Palestinians must stop: African Union chair

The "extermination" of the Palestinian people must end, the chairman of the African Union Commission Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said on Saturday as he launched the organization's 39th summit.
ECONOMY Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

Türkiye reveals new prototypes of homegrown combat aircraft KAAN

New prototypes of the homegrown combat aircraft KAAN, which will undergo testing during the development process led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), have made their debut.
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿