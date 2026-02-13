Turkish people spend 1 hour 40 minutes daily on radio, study shows

ANKARA

People in Türkiye spend an average of 1 hour and 40 minutes per day listening to radio and music content, according to a new study conducted by Türkiye’s media watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK).

Carried out with the participation of 15,766 individuals aged 15 and over, the survey revealed that only 14.5 percent of households in Türkiye own a radio device.

Age-based data showed a clear trend: Radio ownership increases with age.

Only 9.8 percent of individuals aged 15–24 reported owning a radio, compared to 18 percent among those aged 65 and over.

According to the survey, the most commonly used device for listening to radio and digital music content was the car radio. Listeners aged 65 and over, however, preferred traditional radio devices.

Music programs were by far the most popular radio content, with 94.5 percent of listeners tuning in for music, followed by news programs and talk shows.

Only 10.4 percent of respondents reported listening to radio or digital music content on a daily basis.

Listening activity was highest during the morning hours between 6:00 a.m. and 11:59 a.m., according to the study.

Radio, which began broadcasting nearly a century ago, initially played a crucial role in communication and news dissemination.

Over time, it expanded its programming to include music, talk shows and entertainment.

However, technological developments and digitalization have significantly transformed listening habits, allowing audiences to access radio and audio content through multiple digital platforms at any time.