Turkish parliamentary groups urge moderation amid Israel-Hamas conflict

ANKARA
Six parties represented in the Turkish parliament have issued a joint statement, urging moderation and a permanent solution to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The closed-door general assembly witnessed intense discussions concerning Hamas' surprise onslaught, Israel's operation against Gaza and the broader Palestinian issue.

"As Türkiye, we are ready to fulfill all our duties to establish a fair and equitable peace on the axis of peace, trust, and stability, preventing the expansion of the war," Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş stated during his address in Oct. 12's session.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan subsequently delivered a presentation, elaborating on Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to mediate and contribute to resolving the tension between Israel and Hamas.

Following the assembly, the joint declaration titled "Conflicts in Palestine and Israel" was published, bearing the signatures of deputy leaders of the six parties' parliamentary groups. The statement expressed deep concern over the heavy civilian casualties, the targeting of civilian infrastructure and the inability of civilians to meet their basic needs due to the conflicts.

"The recent events are the result of the unlawful occupation and related policies that have been ongoing for 56 years," the statement emphasized. It called for a permanent solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, focusing not only on managing the current crisis but also on eliminating the underlying causes of the problems.

The joint declaration underscored the urgent need for parties involved to halt the escalation of conflicts in Palestine and Israel, emphasizing the imperative not to target civilians. It highlighted that the crisis' potential to spread to other regions posed a serious threat to regional security and stability.

The statement was signed by deputies representing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Green Left Party (YSP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), İYİ (Good) Party and Felicity Party (SP).

