Turkish parliamentary commission plans to summon Netflix

Turkish parliamentary commission plans to summon Netflix

ANKARA
Turkish parliamentary commission plans to summon Netflix

A Turkish parliamentary commission has announced plans to invite Netflix representatives to Ankara for a forthcoming dialogue concerning the platform's content, the head of the body on the digital platforms has announced.

Türkiye ranks among the top 10 countries with the highest number of subscribers on Netflix, Hüseyin Yayman said in an interview with the private broadcaster CNN Türk late on Oct. 1.

He hinted that the discussion will center on the platform's compliance with Turkish laws, following a similar engagement with TikTok.

Turkish lawmakers previously convened with TikTok officials to address concerns over the proliferation of "obscene" content, prompting the platform to commit to removing material deemed incongruous with Turkish moral values.

Recently, Yayman also engaged with Netflix officials regarding a series that distorted Türkiye’s 1974 Peace Operation on the island of Cyprus, portraying it as an occupation, according to an official statement from Ankara.

After negotiations with Turkish authorities, Netflix agreed to limit the series' availability to its Greek catalog, while restricting its airing in Türkiye and all other countries.

In the interview, Yayman emphasized that digitalization and the content consumed are not merely tools of entertainment but exert a profound influence on the fabric of society in the long term.

“The issue of digitalization cannot be relegated solely to politics or governance. As a government, we oppose censorship and prohibitions. On the one hand, we must uphold individual liberties, but on the other, we must safeguard public order and the sanctity of the family unit.”

“As a government, we stand against censorship, recognizing that prohibitions are not a solution. We must educate and protect the individual.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

    Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

  2. Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

    Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

  3. Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

    Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

  4. Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

    Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

  5. Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

    Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes
Recommended
Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia
Türkiye’s major tech event Teknofest kicks off in Adana

Türkiye’s major tech event Teknofest kicks off in Adana
CHP divided over standing for Erdoğan in parliament

CHP divided over standing for Erdoğan in parliament
Turkish intel, police nab fugitive ex-judge over FETÖ ties

Turkish intel, police nab fugitive ex-judge over FETÖ ties
Stem cell therapy offers hope for cat

Stem cell therapy offers hope for cat
‘15 pct of foreigners stay in houses instead of hotels in Antalya’

‘15 pct of foreigners stay in houses instead of hotels in Antalya’
WORLD Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory, with Tehran warning on Wednesday it would launch an even bigger attack if it is targeted as the destruction and violence persist in Lebanon and Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.2 percent in the January-September period from a year ago to reach $192.8 billion, according to data from the Trade Ministry on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿