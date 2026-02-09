Turkish parliament reviews European oversight of social media platforms

ANKARA

As Türkiye prepares to submit a draft bill regulating social media use by children under the age of 15, the Turkish lawmakers have compiled a comprehensive report analyzing European regulatory frameworks and supervision models for social media and video-sharing platforms.

Published by the parliament’s research services directorate, the report outlined the European Union framework and highlighted the Digital Services Act (DSA), which allows fines of up to 6 percent of a platform’s global annual turnover for serious violations.

As part of its cross-border analysis, the report further detailed how various European nations have established their own stringent enforcement mechanisms.

Türkiye’s draft law on social media access for children is set to place direct legal responsibility on social media companies, requiring them to block users under 15 from opening accounts or receiving services.

Under the regulation, platforms would also be obliged to establish effective filtering systems to prevent children from being exposed to harmful content.